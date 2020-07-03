EDMONTON -- Highway 16 in Jasper National Park has reopened to a single lane of alternating traffic after a washout on Thursday caused significant damage.

It happened about 10 kilometres east of the Jasper town site.

According to park officials the flooding was caused by swelling of bodies of water in the park.

Repair work on the highway is expected to continue over the next several days. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

A closure at Revelstoke, B.C. on the highway is also causing congestion.

Anyone planning to travel though the area should expect delays. Drivers can check 511 Alberta for the latest updates.