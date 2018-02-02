Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Highway 16A reopens after crash
RCMP shut down a section of Hwy 16A due to a serious collision on Friday, February 2, 2018.
Julia Parrish/ Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 1:41PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 4:16PM MST
Police west of Edmonton said a section of Highway 16A east of Spruce Grove had to be closed early Friday afternoon due to a serious collision.
Spruce Grove/Stony Plain/Enoch RCMP were called to the scene of the collision, on Highway 16A at the train bridge/Range Road 270 east of Spruce Grove at about 12:30 p.m. Friday.
RCMP told CTV News a car crossed the median, and collided with a pickup truck.
The female driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Police said as a result of the crash, traffic in both directions on the highway had to be diverted for several hours.
Investigators said poor road conditions are believed to be a factor in the collision.