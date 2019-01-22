Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Highway 19 closed for several hours after multi-vehicle crash
Two people are in hospital after a five-vehicle crash south of Edmonton Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:37PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 22, 2019 11:00PM MST
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 19, near Devon, late Tuesday afternoon.
EPS said an eastbound vehicle stopped on Highway 19 to turn north when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, pushed into oncoming traffic and hit by a westbound truck.
The driver of the truck was airlifted to hospital with a broken pelvis, EPS said.
Another driver was taken to hospital with cuts to the hand.
EPS said the highway will be closed for at least two more hours.