

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 19, near Devon, late Tuesday afternoon.

EPS said an eastbound vehicle stopped on Highway 19 to turn north when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, pushed into oncoming traffic and hit by a westbound truck.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to hospital with a broken pelvis, EPS said.

Another driver was taken to hospital with cuts to the hand.

EPS said the highway will be closed for at least two more hours.