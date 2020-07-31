EDMONTON -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by more than one vehicle on Highway 2 in Leduc overnight.

According to RCMP, a woman was walking in the northbound lanes of the highway south of 41 Avenue just after 1 a.m. Friday morning when she was hit by more than one vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed the northbound lanes of the highway between Highway 19 and 41 Avenue for the investigation and traffic is being rerouted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more details to come.