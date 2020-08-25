Advertisement
Highway 2 traffic by Ponoka interrupted after semi crash
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 1:12PM MDT
QEII. File photo.
EDMONTON -- Southbound QEII traffic was being diverted near Highway 604 Tuesday afternoon after a semi carrying lumber blew a tire.
The northbound truck crossed the median in the crash, police said.
No one was hurt, but firefighters from Lacombe and Ponoka were called in.
Authorities expected traffic south of Highway 604 to be rerouted for a few hours as the truck was removed from scene.