Highway 21 closed for police investigation: RCMP
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 5:23AM MST Last Updated Friday, December 18, 2020 5:37AM MST
Strathcona RCMP closed Highway 21 to southbound traffic between Township Road 540 and 534 for an investigation on Friday morning.
EDMONTON -- A highway northeast of Edmonton was closed to southbound traffic early Friday morning for a police investigation.
Strathcona RCMP have closed Highway 21 between Township Road 540 and 534.
Police say there is no concern for public safety
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The highway is expected to reopen later in the day.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.