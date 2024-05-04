Highway 21 'impassable' after serious crash near New Sarepta Saturday: RMCP

RCMP closed Highway 21 near New Sarepta on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:45, Mounties said the highway would be "impassable" for several hours due to a serious crash at Township Road 500.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, where several emergency vehicles could be seen late in the afternoon.

In the ditch alongside the highway, a substantial amount of debris could be seen.

No other details on the crash were given.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available …