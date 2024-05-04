EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Highway 21 'impassable' after serious crash near New Sarepta Saturday: RMCP

    Emergency personnel can be seen on Highway 21 at the site of a serious crash near New Sarepta Saturday afternoon. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Emergency personnel can be seen on Highway 21 at the site of a serious crash near New Sarepta Saturday afternoon. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    RCMP closed Highway 21 near New Sarepta on Saturday afternoon.

    Around 2:45, Mounties said the highway would be "impassable" for several hours due to a serious crash at Township Road 500.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area, where several emergency vehicles could be seen late in the afternoon. 

    In the ditch alongside the highway, a substantial amount of debris could be seen. 

    No other details on the crash were given.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available …

