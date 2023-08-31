Highway 2A lanes closed at Leduc after semi rolls over

A rolled-over semi-truck in Leduc is affecting traffic on the south end of the Edmonton bedroom community.

RCMP was called just after 4 p.m. to a report a semi rolled over on northbound Highway 2A at the ramp to Highway 2 heading north.

RCMP has closed all northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 2A as officers conduct their investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Leduc is about 15 kilometres south of the Edmonton city limits.