Highway 2A south of Blackfalds impassable due to crash at train tracks

A crash delayed traffic on Highway 2A south of Blackfalds Wednesday morning.

In an 8:30 a.m. traffic advisory, RCMP said they were on scene at the railway tracks near Township Road 392, south of the Blindman River.

Mounties did not say what happened or if there were any injuries.

"Traffic cannot proceed through this area at this time. An update will be sent when more information is available," they advised the public. "Please avoid the area."

More to come…