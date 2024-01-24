EDMONTON
    Highway 2A south of Blackfalds open again after crash at train tracks

    A crash delayed traffic on Highway 2A south of Blackfalds Wednesday morning.

    In an 8:30 a.m. traffic advisory, RCMP said they were on scene at the railway tracks near Township Road 392, south of the Blindman River.

    Mounties did not say what happened or if there were any injuries.

    They asked the public to avoid the area until 11:30 a.m. when it was reopened.

    More to come… 

