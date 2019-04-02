

Grand Prairie RCMP encouraged drivers to avoid Highway 43 after a crash involving a semi-truck near Range Road 20 on Tuesday.

The crash happened about 50 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the semi blocked the westbound lane.

Some clean-up continued Wednesday as the semi truck was loaded with diesel, which spilled in the event.

Occupational Health and Safety has been notified.