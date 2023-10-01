Highway 44 closed after fatal crash near Hondo Sunday
Highway 44 was closed after a fatal crash near Hondo on Sunday.
Around 6 p.m., RCMP closed the highway to the public while they investigated the crash in the area of Highway 2 and Township Road 684.
No details have been given on how many people were involved or how many were killed.
Slave Lake RCMP asked the public to be on the lookout for a red Semi truck pulling a flatbed loaded with industrial equiptment. Mounties want to speak with the driver regarding the fatal crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999.
Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
Half of millennials and Gen Z living paycheque-to-paycheque in Canada while stressing about climate crisis: survey
Struggling under the rising cost of living and an ever mounting fear of the climate crisis, young Canadians don’t see a positive future for themselves right now, according to a recent national survey.
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
Federal prisoner with terminal illness granted parole on compassionate grounds to die outside of jail
A terminally ill federal prisoner, who has been fighting for a compassionate release to die outside of jail, has been granted day parole.
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.
Calgary
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Thousands of Calgarians Run for the Cure
Thousands laced up in Calgary and across the country Sunday for the annual Run for the Cure.
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies from ALS complications
Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager Chris Snow has died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Saskatoon
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
'You could hear a pin drop': Contract vote derailed in Prince Albert after surprise disclosure from city
Inside workers in Prince Albert have delayed a vote on a tentative contract after the city disclosed surprise plans for “sweeping” structural changes to its workforce.
-
Suspects in Saskatoon emergency scam identified themselves as law enforcement, police say
Saskatoon police are warning the public about alleged fraudsters identifying themselves as police officers as part of a grandparent, or emergency scam.
Regina
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
Regina police charge 18-year-old in connection to 2021 pedestrian death
An 18-year-old is facing several charges in connection to the death of a Regina man in 2021.
-
Not so alone: Silent Hearts Walk seeks to support families who’ve lost children
The 10th annual Silent Hearts Walk Perinatal Loss Awareness Walk, brought out families and their supports for a walk through Wascana Park.
Atlantic
-
Inaugural International Culture Fest in the Valley a resounding success in N.B.
From Cameroon to Indonesia, multiple international cultures, food, and crafts were on display at Rothesay Commons Park for the inaugural festival.
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Thousands gather in downtown Charlottetown for Farm Day
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Charlottetown for Farm Day, with many saying it's an important chance to get farmers in front of urban people.
Toronto
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga outlet mall
Officers from Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at an outlet mall in Mississauga.
-
Nearly 500 tenants from 5 apartment buildings in Toronto are now on rent strike
More than 100 tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike Sunday joining the ranks of nearly 500 residents who have been withholding payments since early summer.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Montreal
-
Major search effort to find 4-year-old child who fell in Mauricie River
A four-year-old child is missing after falling into the Saint-Maurice River in Quebec’s Mauricie region Sunday night.
-
Strike looming for Quebec school support staff
School support workers in Quebec are threatening to go on strike in a matter of weeks, as more than half say they can't afford to pay for the basics of living. From 2020 to 2021, the average salary of a school support staff employee was $24,284 a year, says Andrea Di Tomaso, a spokesperson with the Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN).
-
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Gee-Gees claim last-second win over Ravens in 2023 Panda Game
A field goal in the dying seconds of the Panda Game awarded the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees a narrow 18-16 win over the Carleton Ravens.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Fighting breast cancer one step at a time
More than 2,000 participants took over the National Research Council location on Montreal Road Sunday, running to fight breast cancer, at the CIBC Run for the Cure.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds gather in Breslau, Ont. for unveiling of COVID Wall of Memories
A large crowd of over 600 people gathered in Breslau Sunday afternoon around a memorial wall covered with the names of those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Most read stories of the week: Hit and run trial, encampment cleared, changes for CTV Kitchener
Sentencing in a hit and run trial, a Cambridge encampment being cleared, and some big changes for CTV Kitchener round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
-
Half of millennials and Gen Z living paycheque-to-paycheque in Canada while stressing about climate crisis: survey
Struggling under the rising cost of living and an ever mounting fear of the climate crisis, young Canadians don’t see a positive future for themselves right now, according to a recent national survey.
-
Sewing retreat in Timmins brings people together to make quilts for residential school survivors
A patchwork of people from various places and cultures have come together for a sewing retreat event in Timmins, Ont. making quilts for residential school survivors.
Winnipeg
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
-
Manitoba NDP leader rallies troops, Liberals promise help for newcomers
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew rallied supporters on the final Sunday of the provincial election campaign, while Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson continued to stay out of the media spotlight.
-
'More than happy to donate': Manitoba farm gives potatoes to Ukrainian community
A Manitoba potato farm has donated a half ton of spuds to a good cause.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Conservative leader defends residential school comments as criticism grows
The leader of the Conservative Party of BC is defending a social media post about parental rights denounced as insensitive, hurtful and political on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Metro Vancouver moms concerned about group of youths assaulting people at random
A group of parents afraid for their children’s safety—and their own—has banded together to find ways to stop random violence.
-
'They deserve to live': Group rallies to stop euthanasia of Granville Island rabbits
Dozens of animal welfare activists gathered on Vancouver’s Granville Island Sunday to protest the controversial decision to trap and euthanize the area’s growing rabbit population.
Vancouver Island
-
International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.
-
B.C. Conservative leader defends residential school comments as criticism grows
The leader of the Conservative Party of BC is defending a social media post about parental rights denounced as insensitive, hurtful and political on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.