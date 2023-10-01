Highway 44 closed after fatal crash near Hondo Sunday

Highway 44 was closed after a fatal crash near Hondo on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., RCMP closed the highway to the public while they investigated the crash in the area of Highway 2 and Township Road 684.

No details have been given on how many people were involved or how many were killed.

Slave Lake RCMP asked the public to be on the lookout for a red Semi truck pulling a flatbed loaded with industrial equiptment. Mounties want to speak with the driver regarding the fatal crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.