Highway 63 near Suncor North Gate reopens after Saturday crash

Edmonton

    Two pickup trucks crashed on Highway 63 early Saturday morning near the Suncor North Gate.

    The highway was shut down for several hours due to the high volume of debris spread across the road.

    Around 2 p.m., RCMP said one lane had been reopened but that traffic was moving "extremely slow."

    The highway was fully reopened around 9 p.m. 

    An analyst was called in from Edmonton to help police investigate.

    There was no word about injuries.

