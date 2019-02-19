

CTV Edmonton





Highway 63 has reopened after a spill of molten Sulphur forced police to close it in both on Monday night.

A semi carrying the substance rolled into the ditch, causing the trailer to leak. The crash happened on Highway 64 at the Atmore junction east of Grassland.

No injuries were reported, but police said the highway was impassable while crews were containing the leak.

The highway reopened shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Grassland is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.