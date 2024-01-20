Highway 88 near Wabasca Bridge crossing closed after crash

EDMONTON
    A single vehicle crash closed Highway 88 near the Wabasca Bridge River, between Fort Vermillion and Red Earth Creek, on Saturday.

    The highway was closed around 1 p.m in both directions while emergency crews responded.

    A timeline for reopening was not given. 

    Updates were being provided by 511. 

