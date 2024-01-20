EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Highway 88 near Wabasca Bridge crossing reopened after Saturday morning crash

    File photo of two RCMP vehicles.
    A single vehicle crash closed Highway 88 near the Wabasca Bridge River, between Fort Vermillion and Red Earth Creek, on Saturday.

    The highway was closed around 1 p.m in both directions while emergency crews responded.

    At around 4:45 p.m., Highway 88 was reopened for travel. 

