Highway 93 impassable after 20 vehicles involved in crashes: RCMP
RCMP say Highway 93 North between Lake Louise and Jasper is impassable as emergency crews respond to more than a dozen crashes Sunday afternoon.
According to Mounties, officers began to receive reports of crashes around 3:50 p.m. along the highway, also known as the Icefields Parkway.
Officials estimate around 20 vehicles are involved in crashes or have slid off the road due to poor winter driving conditions in the area of Peyto Lake.
"Driving conditions there are just extremely bad at the moment, slippery," Cpl. Curtis Peters, RCMP spokesperson, told CTV News. "It is going to take a fair amount of time for the road to get cleared and vehicles to be towed out of the ditch to get people moving again."
As of publication, police say no injuries were reported.
The Peyto Lake area, Highway 93 and Jasper National Park were placed under snowfall warnings by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the weekend.
Heavy snowfall was forecasted by the national weather agency throughout Sunday evening and into Monday, with totals expected to exceed 30 centimetres.
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the weather warning read. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."
Snowfall was also forecasted throughout the mountains, with up 10 to 15 centimetres predicted to fall by Monday morning in the Kananaskis and Canmore areas.
Father of Kaiti Perras speaks out against lawyer's appeal in de Grood case
One of the parents of the five young people killed by Matthew de Grood spoke out about the most recent motion by de Grood's lawyers to appeal a decision to keep him incarcerated.
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
One person killed in collision north of Prince Albert: Parkland Ambulance
One person was killed and another was taken to hospital in stable condition following a collision north of Prince Albert on Saturday.
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
'I felt like the organization moved on from me': Fajardo bids potential farewell to Ridernation
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Cody Fajardo, addressed the media on Sunday as the team cleaned out their stalls to finish off the 2022 season.
Who is Colin Thatcher? Here's what you need to know about his 1984 murder conviction
Colin Thatcher was back in the news this week after appearing as an invited guest at the Government of Saskatchewan's throne speech on Wednesday.
Rams fall to University of Manitoba Bisons in regular season ender
The University of Regina Rams fell 44-30 to the University of Manitoba Bisons on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
Facts of pedestrian death in bus collision should be public: advocate
An advocate for pedestrian safety says the facts of how a person died after being struck by a bus in Halifax should become public so that potential safety lessons are learned.
Ontario's education workers could go on strike Friday if deal not reached with province
Toronto's Catholic school board is the first in the city to announce it will close the doors of its schools starting this Friday, if the province's 55,000 education workers go on strike.
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Grateful dad of baby saved at Mount Sinai hiking 85-km loop around Toronto to support NICU
You can hear Dylan Riches’ voice tense up as he recalls what he describes as the worst 10 days of his life. It started out as what was supposed to be one of the happiest; the birth of his daughter, Maliyah.
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
Man, 60, in critical condition after crash leaves him trapped in burning car
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after crashing his vehicle that caught on fire on Sunday morning in Lacolle, Montérégie.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Education workers at three Ottawa school boards could go on strike Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, all in-person students will shift to remote learning on Friday, Nov. 4.
10 people charged with impaired driving on Ottawa roads overnight
Ottawa police say some of the drivers were charged with impaired driving following collisions, while others were stopped because of tips from the public.
Election results, shots fired near school, no Halloween decorations: Most read stories of the week
The results of the 2022 municipal election, shots fired near a Kitchener high school, and a ban on Halloween decorations at a property round out our most read stories this week.
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Halloween spending surges despite inflation increasing prices
Halloween is here, with the real scare being the rising inflation making costumes, candy and decorations all the more expensive this year.
'It makes me proud': Indigenous craft marketplace embodies reconciliation
First Nations crafters were showing off their work Sunday afternoon at an Indigenous craft marketplace in the north part of Winnipeg.
How Oak Hammock Marsh is celebrating Halloween
It was a spooky, fun time for families at Oak Hammock Marsh this weekend, as the wetland discovery centre celebrated Halloween with a scavenger hunt and pumpkin carving.
1 dead after Maple Ridge crash
The coroner is on scene and four people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Sunday.
'He's never done anything like this before': Family offers reward in search for missing Burnaby man
The family of a missing Burnaby man is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
5 injured in 2 separate, 'targeted' Vancouver stabbings
Five people were stabbed in Vancouver early Sunday morning in what police say were two separate, targeted incidents that unfolded within an hour.
Salmon returning to Vancouver Island streams with rain
After a late start to Vancouver Island's rainy fall season this year, water levels in local rivers have started to rise, increasing space for spawning salmon.
As he prepares to pass the torch, John Horgan weighs in on Island issues and his own future plans
As John Horgan prepares to make way for B.C.'s next premier David Eby on Nov. 18, the current premier says he’s not sure yet if he’ll stay on as Langford’s MLA until the next election two years from now.
Down Syndrome Week, and a message on the importance of seeing the ability, not the disability
Miranda Yates and Robbie Page are two shining examples of the importance of seeing the ability, rather than the disability, when it comes to Down syndrome. That's a message emphasized by the Greater Victoria Down Syndrome Society as it marks Canadian Down Syndrome Week.