

CTV News Edmonton





A collision involving a semi-trailer truck hauling petroleum distillates has forced the closure of Highway 32 near Edson.

Edson RCMP say the two-vehicle collision occurred 1.5 kilometres south of Township 575 Saturday morning.

Because of the hazardous nature of the petroleum distillates that spilled onto the road, Highway 32 is expected to remain impassable for several hours.

Police say there's no danger to the public but drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

No one was injured in the crash.