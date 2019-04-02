Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Highway near Grande Prairie blocked after crash involving semi
(File photo)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:15AM MDT
Grand Prairie RCMP is encouraging drivers to avoid Highway 43 after a crash involving a semi-truck near Range Road 20.
The crash happened about 50 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.
Police say the semi is blocking the westbound lane.
No information has been released on any injuries that may have resulted from the crash, but STARS Air Ambulance has been called to the scene.
More to come…