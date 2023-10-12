Edmonton

    Highway north of Grande Prairie fully blocked by crash: police

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

    Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash north of Grande Prairie Thursday morning.

    In a 7:40 a.m. traffic advisory, RCMP said Highway 2 was fully obstructed at Range Road 55.

    They did not say what happened, or how many people were involved or injured.

    A detour was put in place and commuters were asked to take alternate routes.

    The crash scene is some 20 kilometres north of Grande Prairie. 

