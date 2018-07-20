Officers were on scene Friday morning after a multi-vehicle collision involving an RCMP vehicle and two sheriff vehicles.

Leduc RCMP said the collision took place on Highway 2 southbound, south of Highway 2A. A civilian SUV was also involved.

RCMP said the police vehicles were parked on the side of the road when the SUV sideswiped them at about 9 a.m.

At first, police told CTV News five people were taken to hospital, including three people in the SUV, and two sheriffs who were in two separate vehicles at the time of the crash.

Later, RCMP confirmed only the three occupants in the SUV were taken to hospital, the extent of their injuries was not known. The two sheriffs were not injured.

Police told CTV News the RCMP officer in the third vehicle was not injured.

The highway was reduced to one lane as police investigated the collision. The highway was reopened before 1 p.m.