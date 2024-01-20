Highway reopens near Elk Island National Park after 2-vehicle collision

EDMONTON
    Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say that westbound Highway 16 near Elk Island National Park is open for travel while they investigate a serious two-vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning.

    There’s also a single, slow-moving lane open for eastbound traffic, although police recommend motorists avoid eastbound travel on that road if possible.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

