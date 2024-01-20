Highway reopens near Elk Island National Park after crash

EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Fort Saskatchewan RCMP reopened Highway 16 near Elk Island National Park around 10 a.m. Saturday, after a serious two-vehicle crash earlier in the morning. Mounties closed the highway around 7 a.m. after two vehicles crashed near the entrance to the park. 

    Highway 16's westbound lane was reopened an hour later as well as a single lane eastbound. 

    RCMP said traffic was slow-moving and the public was asked to avoid travelling east through the area if possible. 

    An hour later, the highway was fully reopened. 

    No details were given on how many people were in the vehicles or if there were any injuries. 

