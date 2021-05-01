EDMONTON -- Volunteers took to Alberta’s highways to do some spring cleaning.

The 45th annual Alberta highway cleanup took place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tracey Flynn, area director for Parkland Young Life, told CTV News Edmonton that participating in the highway cleanup helps the environment by eliminating litter but also helps support organizations and charities.

“It’s been absolutely awesome… to be outside cleaning up the highways and making our communities and the province a lot cleaner and better,” Flynn said.

“It’s really great for our youth to have an opportunity to come out and to just see the amount of garbage out here and reflect themselves on what they can do all throughout the year.”

Participating groups earn $100 per kilometre of highway cleaned.

Volunteers participating in the cleanup can be as young as nine years old, but all minors require adult supervision.

Parkland Young Life is a volunteer-driven mentor organization for teenagers.

“We’re raising money to help teenagers here in Spruce Grove and Stony Plain,” Flynn said. “This is one of the things we can do (during the pandemic).”

Last year about 12,000 volunteers from 463 organizations involved in the highway cleanup earned a collective total of $925,635.