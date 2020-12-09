EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are calling the assault of two Somali women in the Southgate Centre parking lot a "hate-motivated" crime and have charged a local man.

Richard Stevens, 41, is accused of approaching and yelling racial obscenities at the two women on Tuesday, who were sitting in their vehicle that afternoon. They were both wearing hijabs.

Witnesses reported he punched and broke through the passenger window, prompting the woman in the passenger seat to run away.

He chased her, pushed her to the ground, and assaulted her, they said, then attacked the second woman who tried to help.

Passersby intervened.

Stevens faces two counts of assault and one count of mischief.

Edmonton Police Services' Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit is working on the file.

The unit's Sgt. Gary Willits said because the women were targeted because of their race, the attack meets the definition of a "hate-motivated crime."

"As such, we are utilizing Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which allows courts to consider increased sentencing.”