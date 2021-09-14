Hiker lost for 2 hours rescued in Strathcona County

EDMONTON -

A missing hiker in Strathcona County was found and brought back to safety on Monday.

At about 1:30 p.m. RCMP responded to a 911 call from a hiker in distress.

According to police, the woman said she was lost in a “heavily wooded area” and couldn’t find her way out.

The hiker and her dog were lost for roughly two hours, police said.

Multiple officers entered the wooded area on foot and, with the assistance of a drone, were able to locate the woman. She and her dog were both returned safely to her vehicle.