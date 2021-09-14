Hiker lost for 2 hours rescued in Strathcona County
A missing hiker in Strathcona County was found and brought back to safety on Monday.
At about 1:30 p.m. RCMP responded to a 911 call from a hiker in distress.
According to police, the woman said she was lost in a “heavily wooded area” and couldn’t find her way out.
The hiker and her dog were lost for roughly two hours, police said.
Multiple officers entered the wooded area on foot and, with the assistance of a drone, were able to locate the woman. She and her dog were both returned safely to her vehicle.
Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
