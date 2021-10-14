Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
Nathanael Spitzer’s death on Oct. 7 was reported by the province several days later as Alberta’s youngest COVID-19 fatality.
But Nathanael’s siblings say doctors found an inoperable tumour on their brother’s brain months earlier.
“It was a high-grade glioma and the doctors, they didn’t even give him the nine months. They didn’t give us an exact number but they really suggested that five months, six months, maybe,” Jonatan Spitzer told CTV News Edmonton.
“Basically, the whole nine months he was fighting for cancer, and then two days before his death, it was just a COVID case,” Simone Spitzer, Nathanael's sister, added.
“We just want to get the story straight.”
‘NOT LIKE HE HAD ALL THIS TIME THAT WAS TAKEN AWAY’
Nathanael spent his last months in hospital, always with one parent beside his bed.
Jonatan said he watched his brother grow weaker by the day.
Days before Nathanael -- or Nati, as his family called him -- passed, he tested positive for COVID-19.
Jonatan said he immediately began to worry his brother’s cause of death would be classified as coronavirus: “What if they’re going to write it off?”
“I assured my parents, like, there’s no way they’re going to do that. That would just be ridiculous. There’s no way they could do that.”
Five days later, Alberta’s top government and health officials delivered the provincial COVID-19 update in a live news conference. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 33 deaths due to COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
“This includes the death of a 14-year-old who had complex, pre-existing medical medical conditions that played a significant role in their death,” she said before continuing, “I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of all of these individuals.”
The Spitzer family in Ponoka believes Alberta was wrong for reporting Nati’s death as caused by COVID-19, and was upset by subsequent headlines.
“It’s not like he had all this time that was taken away from him,” Jonatan said.
In his last days, Simone said not even the pain stopped Nathanael from having a smile on his face and a quip on the tip of his tongue. She called him sunshine.
“All of his fighting was now swept under the table, and he’s just another COVID case.”
'I APOLOGIZE FOR THIS'
Hinshaw started her Thursday remarks with an apology to Spitzer's family.
"The pain of losing a child is terrible enough without having that loss compounded by a public debate about the circumstances. I'm sorry if the way that I spoke about that death made your grief worse," she said.
Hinshaw went on to explain Alberta Health's death review process, where it determines whether COVID-19 was a primary or secondary cause.
COVID-19 as the primary cause means it directly led to death, Hinshaw explained, whereas secondary is when the disease worsens a severe pre-existing condition that results in death.
The province considers cancer -- among diabetes, dementia, chronic kidney disease and others -- as pre-existing health conditions.
However, a review of Spitzer's death after Tuesday's announcement found COVID-19 did not play a primary or secondary role in his death, Hinshaw said.
"While initial report of the death of the 14-year-old included COVID as a secondary cause, we have now received additional information that indicates COVID was not a cause of death."
As a result, Alberta Health will no longer publicly report COVID-19 deaths in anyone under the age of 18 until the review process is completed.
"We will prioritize accuracy over timeliness in these cases," Hinshaw said.
Spitzer's death was removed from Alberta's COVID-19 death count.
Simone told CTV News that while the Spitzer family appreciates the new change in protocol, the feeling of betrayal is still there.
"Dealing with this situation right after losing Nathanel to cancer has caused a lot of frustration within family and friends," Simone said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson and Matthew Black
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
UPDATED | Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.
What we know about the U.S. land border reopening to Canadians
Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
The Nunavut government has declared a 14-day state of emergency in Iqaluit after water in the capital was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
COVID-19 vaccines and minors: Where does Canadian law stand on consent?
As vaccines for Canadians under 12 inch closer to being approved by Health Canada, questions surrounding a child’s capacity to consent to medical procedures under Canadian law may come under scrutiny.
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
Kenney's calendar suggests light vacation workload while Alberta's fourth wave grew
A calendar obtained through Alberta's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act suggests Premier Jason Kenney only had two COVID-19 briefings while on vacation in August.
-
'Another tragically high total': Alberta reports 30 deaths, 916 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the disease at a pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.
-
'Somebody is trying to kill our trees': Saskatoon residents discover mysterious holes drilled in trees
Residents in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood are scratching their heads after eight trees were found with holes drilled into their trunks.
Regina
-
Sask. health minister says province's COVID-19 vaccination rates an underestimation
Saskatchewan’s health minister said the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are an underestimation, because of people who no longer live in the province but still have Saskatchewan health cards.
-
Steady growth of Regina tent community draws concern from mayor
Regina’s mayor has given agencies roughly two weeks to find housing for residents of a tent community in Pepsi Park before the city starts looking at putting an end to the camp.
-
Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide
Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 198
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases rises to 198.
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 133 new cases
New Brunswick Public Health said Thursday afternoon that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues
B.C. health officials have announced a host of new, stricter regulations for residents of the eastern part of Northern Health.
-
Planning underway to transform old New Westminster high school site on burial ground, as new school celebrated
The new New Westminster Secondary School officially marked its opening on Thursday with speeches and a ribbon cutting ceremony, after first welcoming students earlier this year.
-
Following COVID-19 death of person in their 20s, B.C. health officials direct message to younger residents
B.C. health officials are once again warning young people about the dangers of COVID-19 after the death of a person in their 20s.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury patient sick of virtual appointments
For Sudbury's Karen Haslam, going to the doctor is often a last resort. But with virtual medicine being used by doctors during the pandemic, she says she needs to see a doctor in person.
-
High vaccine compliance at Sault Area Hospital and municipality
COVID-19 vaccination policies at the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Sault Area Hospital appear to be working, with both organizations seeing high compliance among staff.
-
COVID booster shots being offered at Timmins seniors facility
Under recommendations from the province to give high-risk people a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Mary's Gardens Home for the Aged in Timmins jumped at the opportunity to offer a booster shot to its residents.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg cab driver facing extortion, careless driving charges after woman dragged while trying to retrieve forgotten phone: police
A taxi driver has been charged after a Winnipeg woman said she was hurt while trying to retrieve her forgotten phone as the vehicle sped off while she clung onto an open passenger window from outside the vehicle.
-
Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police
A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Sask. in talks with Manitoba over potential ICU transfers: Merriman
Saskatchewan’s health minister confirmed all resources are in place to begin sending ICU patients out of the province if necessary.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
-
Coroner called to serious highway crash on Vancouver Island: Witnesses
Witnesses say two vehicles became airborne after colliding at high speed on Thursday afternoon near Cobble Hill, B.C.
-
Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16
Victoria police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the city for more than three weeks.
Toronto
-
Mother of teen fatally shot in Toronto says son was 'robbed of such a bright future'
The mother of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Toronto this summer says her son 'was robbed of such a bright future.'
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app for businesses and it's now available to download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
-
Ontario woman who bought $700 computer still paying it off seven years later
An Ontario woman who bought a $700 computer in 2014 is still chipping away at her now $2,400 debt seven years later.
Montreal
-
Faked vaccine passports prompt Quebec health ministry to make changes to verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity as of Nov. 1
As of Nov. 1., bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity, Quebec authorities will announce Thursday. A ban on dancing and singing will stay in place, and vaccine proof is still mandatory.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters attempting to extract Saint-Armand girl from pit after she fell in while operating vehicle
Firefighters in Saint-Armand are attempting to extract a girl from a pit after she fell inside while operating a front-loader, CTV has learned.
London
-
London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program
A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
-
'Our community is a different place than it was two years ago': Vital Signs report shows problems growing
The London Community Foundation (LCF) launched its 2021 Vital Signs report, "Be the Change" on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.
-
Boy, 9, injured after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener
A nine-year-old boy has been hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.
-
Transport truck hits light pole down, major rural road closed
A major rural road in Waterloo Region has been partially closed after a transport truck knocked down a light pole.