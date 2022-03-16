Hinshaw, Copping to give COVID-19 update Wednesday

Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Albertans who died from the disease to 4,025.

According to the latest data, there are 1,001 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, including 70 in ICUs.

Alberta also reported 459 new cases on Tuesday, but known active cases decreased to 6,422. Limits to provincial testing eligibility and capacity mean the actual number of new and active cases is likely many times higher.

More than 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 80.9 per cent of the eligible population having one dose, 76.2 per cent getting two shots, and 35.9 per cent receiving a booster.

The next update will be made Wednesday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean won the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, receiving roughly 60 per cent of the vote in a byelection Tuesday evening. A political scientist considers it unlikely both he and current United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will remain in caucus after Kenney's leadership review in April, but that the party faces a larger identity question given fractures caused by disagreement over Alberta's pandemic response.

A new poll suggests Albertans are least likely to continue wearing masks voluntarily indoors after Alberta lifted the majority of its public health measures.