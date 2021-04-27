EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will give a pandemic update at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta currently has 616 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 145 in ICU, and 20,610 active cases – the second highest count to date.

The province has reported an average of 1,609 coronavirus infections daily in the last seven days.

READ MORE: Hospitalizations surpass 600 as Alberta adds 1,495 COVID-19 cases

Variants account for 64 per cent of all active cases.

More than 1.4 million Albertans had received one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of the end of Monday.

