EDMONTON -- Three of the province's top officials will give the first-in-person pandemic update in more than a week on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, returned from vacation, Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandrow will speak at 1 p.m.

Watch the broadcast live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

According to data released before the weekend, Alberta had counted 8,596 cases of COVID-19. There were 592 active cases across the province.

Since then, Covenant Health confirmed two more patients and one more staff member have tested positive for the virus in connection to the Misericordia hospital outbreak.

The government officials are expected to update Albertans on the latest numbers, as well as a second round of free masks being made available at drive-thrus.