EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her first COVID-19 update in nearly a month as cases increase across the province.

Alberta Health reported 134 new infections on Tuesday and active cases now stand at 1,173, the highest mark since near the end of June.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

More to come...