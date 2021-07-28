Advertisement
Hinshaw returns with COVID-19 update as cases rise
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 10:59AM MDT
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health from Edmonton on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her first COVID-19 update in nearly a month as cases increase across the province.
Alberta Health reported 134 new infections on Tuesday and active cases now stand at 1,173, the highest mark since near the end of June.
Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
