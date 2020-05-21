EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the province reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus online, bringing the province's total to 6,735 since the pandemic began.

There are 970 active cases across Alberta, with 58 receiving care in hospital, including seven in intensive care units.

Alberta's death toll has remained at 128 since May 17.

The chief medical officer of health is no longer providing daily updates, after only speaking Tuesday so far this week. She's scheduled to hold press conferences on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.

