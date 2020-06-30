Advertisement
Hinshaw to deliver Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health from Edmonton on June 25, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide another COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The province reported 71 new cases on Monday, the largest day-over-day increase since May 16.
There have now been 8,067 cases of coronavirus in Alberta so far. Of those, 7,354 have recovered.
Albertans are now allowed to gather outside in groups of up to 200 people after the province increased the large gathering limits ahead of Canada Day.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the risk of spread is lower outdoors but encouraged Albertans to protect themselves by maintaining physical distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask.
