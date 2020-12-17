EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give an update on the province's COVID-19 numbers on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. MST.

The province is nearing the holidays with 20,169 active cases and 749 people in hospital with the disease. Of those, 139 are in ICUs.

Hinshaw reported 1,270 new cases on Wednesday. The previous two days, new case counts numbered 1,341 and 1,887, respectively. The top doctor says transmission in Alberta has plateaued, but has added that's not enough on its own to see restrictions eased.

Hinshaw wants to see the province's reproductive value, or R value, drop to a 0.8 from the 0.98 it currently is.

An R value above one means transmission increased over the week; an R value below one means transmission decreased.

The R value in the Edmonton medical zone sits at 1.00; Calgary, 0.92; and the rest of the province, 1.01.