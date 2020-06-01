EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will deliver her first COVID-19 update of the month at 3:30 p.m.

The province, which currently has 584 active cases of the coronavirus, reported a total of 31 new cases and one death over the weekend.

Since the pandemic started, Alberta has had 7,010 cases and 143 deaths as a result.

