Hinshaw to deliver COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
CTV News Edmonton Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 10:48AM MDT
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, provides an update from Edmonton on Friday, April 17, 2020 on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta confirmed 168 cases of the coronavirus over the long weekend, bringing the total to 6,683 cases since the pandemic began.
Of those, 5,519 have recovered, 1,036 are active, 65 are in hospital and 128 have died.
The chief medical officer of health will provide updates Tuesday and Thursday this week.
