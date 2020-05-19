EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta confirmed 168 cases of the coronavirus over the long weekend, bringing the total to 6,683 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 5,519 have recovered, 1,036 are active, 65 are in hospital and 128 have died.

The chief medical officer of health will provide updates Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Watch her remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.