Hinshaw to deliver Thursday's COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 10:48AM MDT
Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides a COVID-19 update on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will issue Thursday's COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 70 new cases of the coronavirus and six more deaths on Wednesday.
In total, Alberta has 5,963 cases — 3,552 recovered and 2,411 active — and 112 deaths.
Eighty-two of the active cases are currently in hospital, with 19 of them in intensive care units.
Watch Hinshaw's address live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.