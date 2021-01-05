EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will give a pandemic update Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta Health posted a detailed breakdown of cases, tests and deaths Monday after it announced approximate data for much of the holidays. Hinshaw’s last update was on Dec. 28.

Since Dec. 30, the province added 5,107 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths caused by the disease.

There are currently 13,389 cases across the province with 905 patients in hospital, 136 of whom are in ICU.

Dr. Hinshaw will likely speak about the travel controversy surrounding UCP members and staff who went out of the country in December. Premier Jason Kenney announced on Monday a number of officials, including Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard who went to Hawaii during the holidays, were demoted as a result of their trips.

Watch her COVID-19 address at 3:30 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.