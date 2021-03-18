EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Wednesday reported 479 COVID-19 cases — Alberta's highest case count since early February.

The count included 50 variant infections, all the B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the U.K.

READ MORE: Alberta reports 479 COVID-19 cases, including 50 variant infections

Hinshaw said on Tuesday Alberta was in "a race between the variants and the vaccines."

Alberta Health Services had administered 397,492 doses and fully immunized 92,081 people as of that day.

On Thursday at noon, Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will give an update on the province's vaccine rollout at pharmacies.

You can watch both press conferences live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Alberta reported its first COVID-19 death one year ago Thursday. Since then, another 1,955 Albertans have died as a result of the disease.