EDMONTON -- The province will provide an update on the number of new COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. Thursday, one day after announcing its largest day-over-day increase since the pandemic began.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will address the public and media on COVID-19 and ongoing measures to protect public health.

On Wednesday, she confirmed five new deaths and 306 new cases, driving the province-wide totals to 66 deaths and 3,401 total cases.

More than 108,000 people have now been tested for the disease.

According to a government news release, no one other than Hinshaw is slated to speak at the update, though Premier Jason Kenney joined her Wednesday to make several announcements including PPE and ventilator donations to other provinces.

He said since Alberta's infection and hospitalization numbers are well below modelled projections, the province can spare 20,000 masks for Northwest Territories and 25 ventilators for Quebec, the hardest-hit province.