Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update after Alta. reported more than 2,000 weekend cases
EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health is set to update Albertans on the coronavirus pandemic after the province reported an average of 1,000 cases per day and surpassed 400 deaths this weekend.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will report data including cases, hospitalizations and deaths at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta Health Services detected 1,026 cases Saturday and 991 Sunday — counts that increased active infections to 9,618.
Saturday’s 1,000-case count is the highest daily increase to date with Sunday second.
Of the nearly 10,000 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 262 are in hospital including 58 patients in intensive care.
Alberta has reported 39,329 cases and 407 deaths.
Watch Hinshaw’s announcement live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.