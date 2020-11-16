EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health is set to update Albertans on the coronavirus pandemic after the province reported an average of 1,000 cases per day and surpassed 400 deaths this weekend.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will report data including cases, hospitalizations and deaths at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta Health Services detected 1,026 cases Saturday and 991 Sunday — counts that increased active infections to 9,618.

Saturday’s 1,000-case count is the highest daily increase to date with Sunday second.

Sunday's graphs on Alberta's #COVID19 cases



*39,329 total cases ⬆️991 (2nd largest 1-day increase to date)

*407 deaths⬆️6

*9,618 active cases ⬆️515



*262 in hospital ⬆️6

*58 in ICU ⬆️4

(both pandemic highs)



*Full updates to return tomorrow#COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/yh2KZzc5yF — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) November 15, 2020

Of the nearly 10,000 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 262 are in hospital including 58 patients in intensive care.

Alberta has reported 39,329 cases and 407 deaths.

Watch Hinshaw’s announcement live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.