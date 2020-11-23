EDMONTON -- Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 numbers on Monday at 2 p.m.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca then.

Case counts – which have broken provincial records for four straight days – numbered more than 1,500 on Sunday.

More restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta will be announced Tuesday, a spokesperson in Premier Jason Kenney’s office confirmed Monday morning.

Hinshaw’s last in-person update was Friday, when she revealed nearly 98 per cent of Alberta’s COVID-19 victims had at least one comorbidity – an additional condition they were managing when diagnosed with the disease – and that one in six people in ICU do not have any previous underlying medical conditions.

The premier has not attended a pandemic briefing in 10 days, after being in close contact with a positive case.