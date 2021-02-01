Advertisement
Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Monday at 3:30
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health, updates the public and media on COVID-19 statistics and measures. April 22, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's number of active COVID-19 cases continues to fall.
After nearly 9,000 tests on Saturday, the province reported 461 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Total active cases dropped by 25 to 7,505.
Hospitalizations fell, too: total hospitalizations by 25 to 561 and ICU admissions by one to 101.
Alberta hasn't had fewer than 100 people in ICUs since Dec. 5.
However, deaths increased by eight to 1,639.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update Monday at 3:30 p.m. MST.
Watch the news conference life on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Monday marks exactly one week until the province begins the first of four phases of reopening, with a return to in-person dining and one-on-one personal training sessions.
