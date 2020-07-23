EDMONTON -- With active cases and hospitalizations spiking across Alberta, the chief medical officer of health is set to give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported 133 new cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths.

Alberta currently has a total of 1,251 cases and 102 people in hospital, including 18 patients in ICUs.

On Tuesday when she last spoke publicly, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she was concerned with the continued rise in active cases.

The province has counted 9,861 cases and 174 deaths since the global pandemic started.

