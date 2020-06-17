EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide another COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Alberta added 35 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the active case count to 449.

Out of the 36 COVID-19 cases in hospital, seven are in ICUs across Alberta.

The Calgary Zone still has the highest case count with 208, but the Edmonton Zone continues to increase with 190.

Alberta has had 7,482 cases, 6,882 recoveries and 151 deaths to date.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.