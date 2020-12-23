EDMONTON -- The province’s top doctor will update Albertans on the pandemic one last time before the holidays begin.

A day prior, Alberta Health reported 1,021 cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths caused by the disease.

There are 802 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, 152 of whom are in ICU, and 18,311 active cases across the province.

Also Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced Albertans who live alone are allowed to go to one holiday gathering between Wednesday and Monday. Households were given permission to host only one get-together during this time with no more than two visitors.

Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw said they are trying to balance mental wellness and public health safety at a time when people want to spend time with loved ones.

The province has reported 92,480 cases and 871 deaths since March.

Watch Dr. Hinshaw’s update here at 3:30 p.m.