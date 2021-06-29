EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health's last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta Health's plan is to stop the twice-weekly news conferences with Dr. Deena Hinshaw unless "needed."

"These availabilities are intended to provide critical information, and the reality is that we're making great progress. All of our public health efforts will keep going, contact tracing testing and other important work continues, day in and day out," Hinshaw told the public on June 22. "But in addition to COVID-19, there are other health issues that also need our time and attention."

Watch Tuesday's update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Monday, the province reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 since its last full report on Thursday, June 24.

According to the latest data, the province has a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, more than 1,250 active infections, and 179 total COVID-19 hospitalizations. Thirty-nine of Albertans in hospital with the disease are in ICU.

Of the population aged 12 and over, 71.7 per cent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Since Thursday, 18,794 first doses were administered.

Approximately 38.6 per cent of Albertans eligible for vaccination are fully immunized.

The provincial R-value is 0.75 while the Calgary zone’s is 0.74. The Edmonton zone value is 0.73. The rest of Alberta has a value of 0.77.

The province is also ceasing weekend COVID-19 reporting and will update its R-values every two weeks.