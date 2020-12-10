Advertisement
Hinshaw to give Thursday COVID-19 update at 2:45 p.m.
Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic a little earlier than usual Thursday afternoon.
The chief medical officer of health will give her update at 2:45 p.m., live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported 1,460 COVID-19 cases from 16,792 tests and 15 deaths as a result of the disease.
Of the 20,199 active coronavirus cases, hospitals are caring for 685 Albertans, 121 of whom are in ICU.
Alberta has reported 73,488 cases and 653 deaths.