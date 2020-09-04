EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health is back Friday afternoon with another COVID-19 update.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 130 cases of the coronavirus in Alberta, increasing active infections to 1,415.

The death toll remained at 242.

Calgary overtook Edmonton in COVID-19 cases this week and sits at 559 as the Alberta capital's tally has dropped to 480.

The province has reported 14,310 cases since its first positive case six months ago.

