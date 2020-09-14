EDMONTON -- Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.

She is expected to say how many tests of the coronavirus came back positive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and speak on outbreaks across the province, including at schools.

Going into the weekend, Alberta had 1,444 active cases of the disease and 41 patients in hospital.

The cities of Edmonton and Calgary have the majority of active infections with 530 and 482, respectively.

Edmonton is under Alberta Health’s watch with an active case rate of 51.9 per 100,000 residents.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in more than 30 Alberta schools, with outbreaks in Calgary, Lethbridge, and now Edmonton.

A total of 253 Albertans have died after contracting the coronavirus. Last week, Alberta Health said a man in his 20s in the Edmonton zone had died, but later reclassified the death to another cause.

Alberta has reported 15,415 cases of COVID-19 to date.